THE go-to football show that regularly features all ELEVEN of Yorkshire’s EFL clubs - Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On this week’s show, host Mark Singleton and YP chief football writer Stuart Rayner are joined by guest pundit and YP football reporter, Tom Coates.

The trio kick off by discussing the latest situation regarding Sheffield Wednesday and their manager Danny Rohl being linked with the job at Premier League Southampton, who sacked Russell Martin at the weekend after a terrible start to life back in the top-flight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The panel also cast an eye over the start of Ruben Selles’ tenure at Hull City, while also considering Leds United’s promotion credentials after their draw with Preston North End.

.

Sheffield United maintained their good form ahead of the final weekend before Christmas but are there areas of concern Chris Wilder needs to address.

And how realistic are Bradford City’s chances of promotion from League Two as they hover just below the play-off positions.

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.