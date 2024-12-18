Sheffield Wednesday and Danny Rohl plus Sheffield United and Leeds United - The YP FootballTalk Podcast
On this week’s show, host Mark Singleton and YP chief football writer Stuart Rayner are joined by guest pundit and YP football reporter, Tom Coates.
The trio kick off by discussing the latest situation regarding Sheffield Wednesday and their manager Danny Rohl being linked with the job at Premier League Southampton, who sacked Russell Martin at the weekend after a terrible start to life back in the top-flight.
The panel also cast an eye over the start of Ruben Selles’ tenure at Hull City, while also considering Leds United’s promotion credentials after their draw with Preston North End.
Sheffield United maintained their good form ahead of the final weekend before Christmas but are there areas of concern Chris Wilder needs to address.
And how realistic are Bradford City’s chances of promotion from League Two as they hover just below the play-off positions.
