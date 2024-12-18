Sheffield Wednesday and Danny Rohl plus Sheffield United and Leeds United - The YP FootballTalk Podcast

By YP Sport
Published 18th Dec 2024, 19:47 BST
Updated 18th Dec 2024, 19:59 BST
THE go-to football show that regularly features all ELEVEN of Yorkshire’s EFL clubs - Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town.

On this week’s show, host Mark Singleton and YP chief football writer Stuart Rayner are joined by guest pundit and YP football reporter, Tom Coates.

The trio kick off by discussing the latest situation regarding Sheffield Wednesday and their manager Danny Rohl being linked with the job at Premier League Southampton, who sacked Russell Martin at the weekend after a terrible start to life back in the top-flight.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The panel also cast an eye over the start of Ruben Selles’ tenure at Hull City, while also considering Leds United’s promotion credentials after their draw with Preston North End.

..
.

Sheffield United maintained their good form ahead of the final weekend before Christmas but are there areas of concern Chris Wilder needs to address.

And how realistic are Bradford City’s chances of promotion from League Two as they hover just below the play-off positions.

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.

You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Apple, Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.

Related topics:Danny RohlEFLYorkshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice