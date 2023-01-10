Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United dominate Yorkshire Post team of the week as Leeds United man makes the cut

The Owls contain no less than FIVE representatives, while Steel City rivals Sheffield United boast three. The line-up, in a 5-2-3 formation.
Goalkeeper
Cameron Dawson (Sheffield Wednesday) – Brilliant performance from the boyhood Wednesdayite to repel the Toon. Darren Moore's decision to restore him to the starting line-up has worked a treat.
Defence
Ro-Shaun Williams (Doncaster Rovers) – Continues to look in decent order and was strong and commanding at league leaders Orient.
Mark McGuinness (Sheffield Wednesday) – Sign him up, sign him up. Wednesday fans will be desperate to keep hold of the towering Cardiff loanee after an outstanding display against the Magpies.
Sean McLoughlin (Hull City) – Very steady against Fulham and looked the part in the heart of defence.
Midfield/wing-backs
Jayden Boyle (Sheffield United) – Scored a rare goal for the Blades to crown an impressive performance full of energy and persistence at the New Den.
Will Vaulks (Sheffield Wednesday) – Stepped up in the absence of Barry Bannan and gave his all in the engine room. At the heart of a famous Wednesday win.
George Byers (Sheffield Wednesday) – Worked relentlessly in tandem with Vaulks and produced some terrific ingenuity for the Owls' opener.
Max Wober (Leeds United) – Made his Whites debut in midfield and his tenacity and ability on the ball at Cardiff provided a fair bit of encouragement in the process.
Forwards
Josh Windass (Sheffield Wednesday) – Man of the moment. Took his goals tally to five in two matches and was catapulted in the national spotlight in the process. A player with quality in the locker.
Daniel Jebbison (Sheffield United) – Excelled in just his second start of the campaign for the Blades and put gloss on a hard-working performance with a goal.
Iliman Nidaye (Sheffield United) – Different class for the umpteenth time this season and produced a memorable assist for Bogle's goal at Millwall.
Manager/head coach – Darren Moore (Sheffield Wednesday)