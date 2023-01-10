News you can trust since 1754
Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United dominate Yorkshire Post team of the week as Leeds United man makes the cut

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY took the plaudits on the national stage for a stunning FA Cup slaying of Newcastle United on Saturday - and they take the honours in our latest Yorkshire Post Team of the Week.

By Leon Wobschall
29 minutes ago
Updated 10th Jan 2023, 4:12pm

The Owls contain no less than FIVE representatives, while Steel City rivals Sheffield United boast three. The line-up, in a 5-2-3 formation.

Goalkeeper

Cameron Dawson (Sheffield Wednesday) – Brilliant performance from the boyhood Wednesdayite to repel the Toon. Darren Moore's decision to restore him to the starting line-up has worked a treat.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - JANUARY 07: Josh Windass of Sheffield Wednesday celebrates with team mates after scoring their sides second goal during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Sheffield Wednesday and Newcastle United at Hillsborough on January 07, 2023 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Defence

Ro-Shaun Williams (Doncaster Rovers) – Continues to look in decent order and was strong and commanding at league leaders Orient.

Mark McGuinness (Sheffield Wednesday) – Sign him up, sign him up. Wednesday fans will be desperate to keep hold of the towering Cardiff loanee after an outstanding display against the Magpies.

Sean McLoughlin (Hull City) – Very steady against Fulham and looked the part in the heart of defence.

Midfield/wing-backs

Jayden Boyle (Sheffield United) – Scored a rare goal for the Blades to crown an impressive performance full of energy and persistence at the New Den.

Will Vaulks (Sheffield Wednesday) – Stepped up in the absence of Barry Bannan and gave his all in the engine room. At the heart of a famous Wednesday win.

George Byers (Sheffield Wednesday) – Worked relentlessly in tandem with Vaulks and produced some terrific ingenuity for the Owls' opener.

Max Wober (Leeds United) – Made his Whites debut in midfield and his tenacity and ability on the ball at Cardiff provided a fair bit of encouragement in the process.

Forwards

Josh Windass (Sheffield Wednesday) – Man of the moment. Took his goals tally to five in two matches and was catapulted in the national spotlight in the process. A player with quality in the locker.

Daniel Jebbison (Sheffield United) – Excelled in just his second start of the campaign for the Blades and put gloss on a hard-working performance with a goal.

Iliman Nidaye (Sheffield United) – Different class for the umpteenth time this season and produced a memorable assist for Bogle's goal at Millwall.

Manager/head coach – Darren Moore (Sheffield Wednesday)

