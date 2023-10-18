Sheffield Wednesday icon Chris Waddle has been tipped for a stunning return to playing – at the age of 62.

According to reporter Alan Biggs, there is a “strong possibility” the former England international could come back amid an injury crisis at non-league outfit Hallam.

It has been claimed the club are considering sending Waddle an SOS, having previously brought him on board a decade ago.

Following a glittering career as a professional, Waddle made more than one foray into non-league football.

He represented the likes of Worksop Town and Stocksbridge Park Steels and could now step back into the game with Hallam.

The Sheffield-based club compete in the NCEL Premier Division, in the ninth tier of English football.