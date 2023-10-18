Sheffield Wednesday and Tottenham Hotspur icon tipped for stunning return to game at 62
According to reporter Alan Biggs, there is a “strong possibility” the former England international could come back amid an injury crisis at non-league outfit Hallam.
It has been claimed the club are considering sending Waddle an SOS, having previously brought him on board a decade ago.
Following a glittering career as a professional, Waddle made more than one foray into non-league football.
He represented the likes of Worksop Town and Stocksbridge Park Steels and could now step back into the game with Hallam.
The Sheffield-based club compete in the NCEL Premier Division, in the ninth tier of English football.
If a deal is struck, Waddle will not be the only ex-professional within the Hallam ranks.
Former Sheffield Wednesday star Daniel Pudil represents the Countrymen, as does ex-Rotherham United regular Joe Skarz.