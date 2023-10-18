All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters

Sheffield Wednesday and Tottenham Hotspur icon tipped for stunning return to game at 62

Sheffield Wednesday icon Chris Waddle has been tipped for a stunning return to playing – at the age of 62.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 18th Oct 2023, 10:29 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 10:29 BST
Sheffield Wednesday icon Chris Waddle has been tipped for a stunning return to playing. Image: Stu Forster/Getty ImagesSheffield Wednesday icon Chris Waddle has been tipped for a stunning return to playing. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images
Sheffield Wednesday icon Chris Waddle has been tipped for a stunning return to playing. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images

According to reporter Alan Biggs, there is a “strong possibility” the former England international could come back amid an injury crisis at non-league outfit Hallam.

It has been claimed the club are considering sending Waddle an SOS, having previously brought him on board a decade ago.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following a glittering career as a professional, Waddle made more than one foray into non-league football.

Most Popular

He represented the likes of Worksop Town and Stocksbridge Park Steels and could now step back into the game with Hallam.

The Sheffield-based club compete in the NCEL Premier Division, in the ninth tier of English football.

If a deal is struck, Waddle will not be the only ex-professional within the Hallam ranks.

Former Sheffield Wednesday star Daniel Pudil represents the Countrymen, as does ex-Rotherham United regular Joe Skarz.

Related topics:Tottenham HotspurAlan BiggsEnglandWorksop Town