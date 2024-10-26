Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl fires warning to his players despite win over Portsmouth
The Owls mounted a second-half comeback at Fratton Park, overturning a 1-0 deficit with goals from Josh Windass and Smith.
The decisive strike from the latter was particularly pleasing on the eye, adding to the celebratory mood at the full-time whistle.
While Rohl was pleased to see his side leave with three points, he has warned there must be further improvement from his squad.
He said: “We had more calmness than the first half, we kicked too many long balls and we did not have an understanding of where we had space.
“You felt it from minute to minute. In the end the opponent goes for it and we should not forget they had a big, big chance for the equaliser.
“We would then not be speaking about a win, it would again be about an unlucky defeat and we are not clinical and all those things. We can be happy but we have to improve.”
There was praise reserved for Smith, a frontman who has not always been at the front and centre of Rohl’s plans.
Rohl said: “It was a fantastic goal to win it. It was an assist and then the goal. He worked hard. It is maybe the goal of the week, it was outstanding. I am happy for him and for the team - the second half was a team performance.”
