There were jubilant scenes at full-time following Sheffield Wednesday’s win over Portsmouth - but Danny Rohl still had a warning for his players.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls mounted a second-half comeback at Fratton Park, overturning a 1-0 deficit with goals from Josh Windass and Smith.

The decisive strike from the latter was particularly pleasing on the eye, adding to the celebratory mood at the full-time whistle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Rohl was pleased to see his side leave with three points, he has warned there must be further improvement from his squad.

He said: “We had more calmness than the first half, we kicked too many long balls and we did not have an understanding of where we had space.

Danny Rohl's Sheffield Wednesday came from behind to defeat Portsmouth. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

“You felt it from minute to minute. In the end the opponent goes for it and we should not forget they had a big, big chance for the equaliser.

“We would then not be speaking about a win, it would again be about an unlucky defeat and we are not clinical and all those things. We can be happy but we have to improve.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was praise reserved for Smith, a frontman who has not always been at the front and centre of Rohl’s plans.