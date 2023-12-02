Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl makes 'special' Bailey Cadamarteri admission after win over Blackburn Rovers
The 18-year-old scored his first goal in senior football against Blackburn Rovers, rifling home after just five minutes. A prolific scorer at various youth levels for the Owls, he is a highly-rated prospect in S6 and in Rohl he has an admirer.
Speaking after the win over Blackburn, Rohl said: “Hopefully, this is the starting point for more goals. For me, it's always the outcome from the last weeks. If you train hard and if you work very professionally, you are able to do this.
"He showed on Wednesday against Leicester [City] how he can press, how he can play for us. I'm convinced about him. It was the reason why I took him immediately when I saw him. I see special things from him.”
Youth development is evidently a key focus for Rohl, who is keen to see young prospects develop into senior assets.
He said: “I think it's also the way for Wednesday for the future. I think this is for me a big key point, to have a young group, to have young players here, to improve these players and our club with the academy together and then we can create good players for our team. This is also, for me, a big goal for the future.”