Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers lead the way in Team of the Week with eight clubs represented

Here's the line-up. In a 5-3-2 formation, since you are asking.

Goalkeeper

Harry Lewis (Bradford City) – Made key saves to deny Armstrong, Pattison and Muldoon to keep the City bandwagon on track and claim a long overdue first win over Yorkshire rivals Harrogate Town in four attempts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defence

Brooke Norton-Cuffy (Rotherham United) – Bringing him north to the Millers from Arsenal is looking a craftier piece of business by the way. Posed Wigan problems and continued his vibrant form.

Mads Andersen (Barnsley) – The Reds captain has been different class all season and turned in another commanding performance at Fleetwood. Blocked, intercepted, cleared and organised.

Ben Heneghan (Sheffield Wednesday) – His sort of game on Saturday and stood tall when the bullets were flying as the Owls chiselled out an important 1-0 win at Port Vale. It was the sort of victory that promotion sides achieve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 01: Oliver McBurnie of Sheffield United celebrates after scoring their side's first goal during the Sky Bet Championship between Sheffield United and Birmingham City at Bramall Lane on October 01, 2022 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Robin Koch (Leeds United) – Leeds's defensive order was a big tick in the box after their previous failings last time out at Brentford, albeit what seems like an eternity ago now. The German was efficient and solid against Aston Villa.

Kyle Knoyle (Doncaster Rovers) – Provided two assists at Rochdale as Rovers secured an important away win on the road.

Midfield

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jaheim Headley (Harrogate Town) – Restored to the Harrogate line-up, the loanee from Huddersfield scored the club's first goal from open play in 11 hours and turned in a heartening performance against City.

Harry Lewis of Bradford City. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Will Vaulks (Sheffield Wednesday) – Scored a goal of the season contender at Vale Park and produced another tidy, strong performance in the middle of the park.

Tyreik Wright (Bradford City) – The loanee proved the difference with a sweetly-taken winner as he continues to win friends and influence people at City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forwards

Kieran Agard (Doncaster Rovers) – Netted a well-taken opener for Rovers at Spotland and was a lively customer all afternoon for Dale.

Barnsley defender Mads Andersen. (Photo by Morgan Harlow/Getty Images)