Sheffield Wednesday bring in former Huddersfield Town keeper with Championship rivals on alert after striker rejects new deal
Hamer will officially join on July 1 with his deal at Championship club Watford expiring at the end of June.
The 36-year-old has played for 12 clubs during his lengthy career and spent a previous spell across Yorkshire at Huddersfield Town.
The pinnacle of his career saw him represent Leicester City in the Premier League and also appear for them in Europe.
The Somerset-born player made 21 appearances in all competitions for Watford last term.
Meanwhile, Owls keeper Cameron Dawson is in talks with League One club Bristol Rovers.
Hamer's arrival is likely to be followed by Angers defender Yan Valery.
Forward Josh Windass has reportedly snubbed a final contract offer from the Owls – and is set to leave Hillsborough in the summer window.
The future of the 30-year-old has been up in the air for a number of months, with several Championship clubs having been monitoring developments.