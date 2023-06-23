Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri has insisted the departure of Darren Moore as manager had “nothing to do with budgets for the season ahead”.

Moore’s exit came as a shock to Owls supporters, who had been left jubilant by the 49-year-old’s overseeing of promotion back to the Championship. Chansiri fielded questions from supporters at Hillsborough earlier this week and has now expanded on information he provided with an additional Q&A shared by official club channels online.

Responding to a question asking for details on Moore’s departure, Chansiri said: “First of all, let me make it clear that Darren’s departure had nothing to do with our recruitment process. That applies to the January transfer window and the process we will follow in the summer window. It was also nothing to do with budgets for the season ahead.

“Regarding January, the recruitment team – which the manager has always been a part of since I was here – identified targets. We got Aden Flint over the line and were very close on one more that Darren wished to bring in with my full support. Unfortunately, the club who we were negotiating with changed their mind at the last minute and we were unable to complete the deal, but this is football."

He also claimed “the majority” would agree with the reasons for Moore’s mutually agreed exit if they were to be revealed. He said: “I was asked the question on Tuesday – ‘do you think fans would agree with Darren leaving if I clarified more?’ I said some fans may, some may not, it would depend on personal opinion.