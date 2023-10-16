Sheffield Wednesday confirm recruitment of experienced former Manchester United man

The 48-year-old has been handed the role of performance manager at Hillsborough, following the appointment of Danny Röhl as the club’s new manager.

He has a strong background in sports psychology, having worked for the likes of RB Leipzig, Schalke and Manchester United.

Sheffield Wednesday’s official statement read: “Danny Röhl has begun shaping his backroom team with the addition of performance manager Sascha Lense.

Sascha Lense worked with Ralph Hasenhuttl at RB Leipzig. Image: JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images

“Röhl was confirmed as the Owls’ new boss on Friday and underwent his formal press conference media duties at Hillsborough.

“Along with Röhl, Lense will begin working with the Owls squad immediately with a first training session set for early afternoon on Monday.

“It will no doubt be a busy week for all concerned at Middlewood Road with Wednesday back in action this weekend away at Watford following the international break.

“Lense, a former midfielder, played over 100 games in 2.Bundesliga, representing FSV Frankfurt, FSV Zwickau, Dynamo Dresden and SV Darmstadt 98.

“The new Owls coach has a degree in Sport Psychology from the University of Dresden and has worked on the coaching side of football since 2014, twice at Dynamo Dresden, Schalke, RB Leipzig and Manchester United.

“Welcome to Wednesday, Sascha!”