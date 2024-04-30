Here’s the line-up in a 3-5-2 formation and who gets the manager’s nod?

Goalkeeper

James Beadle (Sheffield Wednesday)

Anthony Musaba impressed for Sheffield Wednesday. Image: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Stayed on his mettle to make some fine saves to preserve a clean sheet on a handsome day for the Owls.

Defence

Jordan Williams (Barnsley)

Looked the pick of the bunch as the Reds clinched their play-off spot, just, against Northampton Town.

Dom Iorfa (Sheffield Wednesday)

One of many to impose in blue and white on Saturday. Commanding.

Matt Clarke (Middlesbrough)

Saw off Cardiff’s Diedhou with his day crowned by his first goal in Boro colours. A strong comeback season after returning to the fray.

Midfield/wing

Anthony Musaba (Sheffield Wednesday)

Caused West Brom no end of trouble and helped himself to a huge goal.

Owen Bailey (Doncaster Rovers)

A ‘warrior’ according to Grant McCann and did his bit to help Rovers seal a remarkable play-off place. Enjoyed a fine maiden season at the club.

Richie Smallwood (Bradford City)

Has shown leadership and authority and has ended the season impressively for City.

Finn Azaz (Middlesbrough)

After a quiet start to his Boro career, Azaz is showing his class. Netted at Cardiff to crown an immaculate performance.

Luke Molyneux (Doncaster Rovers)

Has rediscovered his mojo, big style, and scored a sublime goal at Gillingham as Rovers sealed the top-seven deal.

Forwards

Took his tally to the season to an impressive 19 on a day when he showed why he is City’s leader of the pack.

Liam Delap (Hull City)

Showed Hull what they have missed in absence and scored a striker’s goal in the thriller with Ipswich.