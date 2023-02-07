NO less than eight clubs are represented in our first Yorkshire Post Team of the Weekend for February, with Sheffield Wednesday, Hull City and Middlesbrough afforded two player votes apiece.

Here's our line-up in a 5-4-1 formation…

Goalkeeper

Matt Ingram (Hull City) – Karl Darlow may be breathing down his neck, but Ingram excelled against Cardiff at the weekend, making a key penalty save and a brilliant late stop en route to City making it back to back home wins.

Middlesbrough’s Chuba Akpom celebrates after scoring their sides second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough. Picture: Will Matthews/PA Wire.

Defence

Grant Hall (Rotherham United) – Showed all his experience as the Millers' mini-renaissance continued with an excellent derby point against Sheffield United

Bobby Thomas (Barnsley) – Providing very handily on the goal-scoring and assists front, not to mention doing the 'day job' from a defensive perspective. Grabbed a dramatic late leveller for the Reds at Portsmouth and is quickly winning friends and influencing people.

Anthony O'Connor (Harrogate Town) – Showed just why Simon Weaver wanted to bring him in so much with a commanding defensive performance as the Sulphurities claimed a key three points at Brunton Park.

Sheffield Wednesday's Aden Flint applauds the fans at the end of the Emirates FA Cup fourth round match at Hillsborough, Sheffield. Picture: Isaac Parkin/PA

Aden Flint (Sheffield Wednesday) – Shook off the rust with an assertive display on his first start since the autumn as Wednesday secured a big three points in their 'six-pointer' with Plymouth at Hillsborough.

Ollie Turton (Huddersfield Town) – Like Flint, Turton excelled and showed all his nous on his first outing for a good while. Involved in Town's equaliser against QPR

Midfield/wing back

Cyrus Christie (Hull City) – Had a ball down the right as the Tigers continued to showcase their improvement under Liam Rosenior. A threat all game against Cardiff and almost helped himself to a goal with a curled effort.

Rotherham United's Grant Hall and Sheffield United's Iliman Ndiaye battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at AESSEAL New York Stadium, Rotherham. Picture: David Davies/PA

Will Vaulks (Sheffield Wednesday) – Has shown wonderful consistency in the Owls' strong winter and again stepped up to the plate when it mattered against Plymouth. Involved in the only goal of the game for team-mate Callum Paterson. Authoritative.

Alex Gilliead (Bradford City) – Handed the captain's armband for the day and the responsibility sat well with him. Produced his best display of the season against Mansfield Town and was a hive of industry and a real influence.

Riley McGree (Middlesbrough) – The Aussie midfielder showed what he brings to the party with another bewitching performance for Michael Carrick's on-song Boro. Applied the finishing touch to an excellent team goal as the Teessiders again looked the part against Blackpool

Forward

Chuba Akpom (Middlesbrough) – Grabbed a brace of goals to take his season's tally to an outstanding 16 with his opener against Pool being simply sublime. Having the time of his life at the minute.