Sheffield Wednesday in 'pursuit' of former Barnsley, MK Dons and Chelsea man

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly hoping to sign forward Ike Ugbo on a permanent basis.

Ugbo, a product of the Chelsea academy, linked up with the Owls for the second half of the 2023/24 season. He joined the club on loan from French outfit Troyes, having spent the first half of the campaign at Cardiff City.

His record in front goal in Wales was nothing to write home about, therefore Owls fans could have been forgiven for trepidation when Ugbo was recruited. However, he proved to be a key figure in the club’s survival bid.

He scores seven goals in 19 appearances, proving to be a dangerous focal point in the Owls frontline. According to The Star, Wednesday want the 25-year-old to stick around in South Yorkshire.

The club, as well as manager Danny Rohl, are reportedly hopeful Ugbo’s Owls experience will prove handy in their pursuit. It may also help thayt his parent club, Troyes, were recently relegated to the third tier of French football.

In a statement issued via social media at the end of the season, Ugbo said: “Thank you all for the experience you have given me this season... When I first joined the club in January, I knew the upward battle we had to face. But from day one I felt the togetherness from the whole club was going to pull us through.

“From the belief from the manager to the constant support from the fans, we managed to get the job done. Even though it's only been a few months the journey we've been on together has been one I will never forget. Thank you, Owls.”