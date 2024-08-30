Sheffield Wednesday 'in talks' with Everton over deal to sign former Sheffield United defender
The 27-year-old has been on Everton’s books for a decade, having been plucked from Barnsley as a teenager in 2015. He has slipped down the pecking order at Goodison Park and was allowed to join Sheffield United on loan for the second half of last season.
Holgate could now have an opportunity to represent the blue side of Sheffield, with the Owls in talks over a deal according to Sky Sports. Before being loaned to Bramall Lane, Holgate had temporary spells in the Championship at West Bromwich Albion and Southampton.
Although a centre-back by trade, Holgate can also operate at right-back and would add versatility to the Hillsborough ranks. He would also not be the first former Blade to join Wednesday this summer.
Max Lowe made the direct move from Sheffield United to Sheffield Wednesday earlier in the window, following the expiry of his contract at Bramall Lane.
If Holgate does not depart Everton before the end of the window, he appears likely to be limited to cameo outings for the Toffees. He was afforded six minutes of action on the opening day of the current campaign before being an unused substitute in Everton’s second fixture.
Reports had suggested he was closing in on a move to French side Lyon, before the proposed switch fell through. It remains unclear whether Everton would be willing to offload Holgate permanently or whether they would sanction another loan.
