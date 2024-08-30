Sheffield Wednesday 'in talks' with Everton over deal to sign former Sheffield United defender

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 30th Aug 2024, 15:21 BST
Sheffield Wednesday are in talks with Everton over former Barnsley and Sheffield United defender Mason Holgate, according to reports.

The 27-year-old has been on Everton’s books for a decade, having been plucked from Barnsley as a teenager in 2015. He has slipped down the pecking order at Goodison Park and was allowed to join Sheffield United on loan for the second half of last season.

Holgate could now have an opportunity to represent the blue side of Sheffield, with the Owls in talks over a deal according to Sky Sports. Before being loaned to Bramall Lane, Holgate had temporary spells in the Championship at West Bromwich Albion and Southampton.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Although a centre-back by trade, Holgate can also operate at right-back and would add versatility to the Hillsborough ranks. He would also not be the first former Blade to join Wednesday this summer.

Sheffield Wednesday have been linked with Everton's Mason Holgate. Image: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty ImagesSheffield Wednesday have been linked with Everton's Mason Holgate. Image: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images
Sheffield Wednesday have been linked with Everton's Mason Holgate. Image: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

Max Lowe made the direct move from Sheffield United to Sheffield Wednesday earlier in the window, following the expiry of his contract at Bramall Lane.

If Holgate does not depart Everton before the end of the window, he appears likely to be limited to cameo outings for the Toffees. He was afforded six minutes of action on the opening day of the current campaign before being an unused substitute in Everton’s second fixture.

Reports had suggested he was closing in on a move to French side Lyon, before the proposed switch fell through. It remains unclear whether Everton would be willing to offload Holgate permanently or whether they would sanction another loan.

Related topics:EvertonBarnsleyBramall LaneSheffield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.