Sheffield Wednesday issue lifetime ban following rule breach against West Brom
The Owls hosted the Baggies in their final home game of the season, running out as 3-0 winners to take a giant leap towards Championship safety. However, Wednesday have confirmed EFL regulations were breached by supporters on the day.
The club have taken action, dishing out punishments in what they have claimed is a “clear message” that breaches will not be tolerated.
A statement issued by Wednesday read: “Sheffield Wednesday can confirm that one lifetime ban and two 10-year bans have been issued to individuals who seriously contravened EFL Ground Regulations during our final home game of the season against West Brom on Saturday 27 April.
“These sanctions send out a clear message to everyone attending Hillsborough for future fixtures that such breaches will not be tolerated. As a community-focused football club, we have a continuing responsibility to ensure that supporters, and anyone purporting to be supporters, conduct themselves in an orderly fashion at all times whilst attending any event at Hillsborough.
"Any individual who displays conduct to the contrary will be subject to our full sanction policy, which can be seen HERE Remember, you can report any matchday incident confidentially in real time by texting 07526 166907.
“We thank the overwhelming majority of Wednesdayites who follow the team home and away in exemplary fashion, whilst pledging to weed out the tiny minority who tarnish the good name of our club.”
