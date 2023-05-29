Sheffield Wednesday Josh Windass says his Wembley winner tops dad Dean's - even though that was the better goal

Josh Windass felt he was having a bad game as Barnsley outdid his Sheffield Wednesday side in the League One play-off final before he redeemed himself with only the second best goal a member of his family has scored in a Wembley final.

But after rescuing an Owls season that had not gone as planned by leading them to a 1-0 win, he could not have been happier.

Windass is demanding of himself and it says a lot for how good dad Dean's goal for Hull City in the 2008 Championship final was that Josh did not rate his diving header in the third added minute of extra-time as highly. But timing was everything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was all a bit of a blur," said Windass of his finish from Lee Gregory's cross. "I was having a really bad game so it was enjoyable.

"I played midfield in both legs and it's not really my favourite position but the selfish man I am I had to just accept it and play for the team.

"He (Dean) scored a better goal than me but mine was in the last minute, so mine was much better."

In Windass's eyes, 2022-23 was all about winning League One but having missed automatic promotion despite amassing 96 points, he was pleased to get the job done against a Barnsley side who were the better team after Adam Phillips was sent off after 49 minutes of a game which was on the verge of going to a penalty shoot-out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We didn't want to be in the play-offs, we messed that up by losing to teams like Forest Green who we shouldn't even be playing," he said. "We were in this league because we had a points deduction (in 2020-21) so that was a bit annoying as well so we had to get together and get out of it as soon as possible.

MATCH-WINNER: Josh Windass of Sheffield Wednesday celebrates with the trophy after the team's victory over Barnsley in the League One play-off final

"I thought Barnsley were the better team – more threatening, anyway. (Substitute James) Norwood played really well and pushed our centre-halves and got in behind us.

"We didn't really want to be in the play-offs but it came to a realisation with two or three games left that's where we were going to be so luckily we could focus our minds quickly because if it had gone to the last day, I think that would have been a bit harder to do.