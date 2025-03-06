Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United and Hull City PLUS the race for the League One play-offs - The YP FootballTalk Podcast
On this week’s show, the YP football writing team of Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Mark Singleton again, starting off with an analysis of what Sheffield Wednesday need to take the next step and make themselves a genuine promotion contender in the Championship.
Leeds were held to a 1-1 draw by West Brom but still maintain their hold on the automatic promotion spots having not lost in the league since November 30.
Hull City’s 2-0 win at home to Plymouth Argyle has created further breathing space between themselves and the bottom three, with Ruben Selles’ team now enjoying a five-point buffer. Can they maintain the kind of form needed to ensure another season of second-tier football?
In League One, Barnsley have thrown themselves back into contention for the play-offs, although they were pegged back again with Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat at Charlton Athletic leaving them six points off the top six with 11 games to play.
Huddersfield Town fell 1-0 at home to Wrexham meaning they remain sixth by just one point and still finding scoring at home a significant problem that will need addressing if they are to remain in contention for the play-offs.
