Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United and Hull City send duo of candidates to Yorkshire's Team of the Week

NO fewer than SEVEN clubs are represented in our latest Yorkshire Post Team of the Week, the final one for September.

Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday, Hull City and Middlesbrough - who all secured home wins at the weekend - contribute two candidates apiece, but who gets the gaffer’s nod?

Here’s the line-up in a 3-4-3 formation.

Goalkeeper: Michael Cooper (Sheffield United)

Chris Bedia of Hull City continued his good start to life in East Yorkshire with a goal against Cardiff City (PIcture: George Wood/Getty Images)

Registered a fourth clean sheet in a row and made two tremendous saves just before the break at Fratton Park.

Defence: Jayden Bogle (Leeds United)

Produced a best display in a United jersey against Coventry and got a goal for good measure.

Marc Roberts (Barnsley)

Shea Charles in action for Sheffield Wednesday against West Bromwich Albion's Josh Maja (Picture: Steve Ellis)

Produced some vital blocks and led the way in the defensive stakes for the Reds against a handy Stockport side.

Akin Famewo (Sheffield Wednesday)

Orderly at the break and his long ball to set up Josh Windass’s second goal was a peach versus West Brom.

Midfield: Shea Charles (Sheffield Wednesday)

Leeds United's Wilfried Gnonto is back in Yorkshire's Team of the Week (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

His partnership in the engine room with Barry Bannan was excellent and his mature display belied his tender years.

Stephen Dooley (Harrogate Town)

Fired home the Sulphurites’ opener on derby day against Bradford and it was reward for an accomplished display.

Bachir Belloumi (Hull City)

Put on a dazzling show against Cardiff, scoring twice as the Tigers recorded back-to-back wins.

Riley McGree (Middlesbrough)

Outstanding down the left for Boro against Stoke and was a constant irritant.

Attackers: Ben Doak (Middlesbrough)

Grabbed his first Boro goal on an afternoon when his pace, trickery and good old-fashioned wing play troubled Stoke.

Chris Bedia (Hull City)

Gave Cardiff a heap of trouble and after being denied by a brilliant save, got on the scoresheet late on with a penalty. Good start to his City career.

Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United)

Scored a fine opener for Leeds and produced an electrifying performance at times.

Manager/head coach: Tim Walter (Hull City)