Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United, Barnsley and what lies ahead in 2025 for Yorkshire's EFL clubs - The YP FootballTalk Podcast
As 2025 dawns, YP football writers Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Mark Singleton to reflect on how well Yorkshire’s EFL clubs fared during the festive period and how that will impact in their decision-making during the January Transfer Window.
They also pay further attention to Sheffield Wednesday who are now just three points off the Championship play-off spots, as well as Barnsley who, after their NEw Year’s Day win over visitors Wrexham, look a more favourable candidate for making the League One play-offs.
There is also Stuart and Leon’s respective call on the Team of the Week and our player of the week.
