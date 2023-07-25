The 20-year-old has not yet established himself in the Toffees first-team and went out on loan to Preston North End in January this year. He impressed at Deepdale, notching eight goals across his 20 appearances for the club.

According to Mail Plus, he was spotted watching Preston in action against Aberdeen at the weekend. However, the report states there is understood to be interest from the Owls.

Wednesday have been relatively quiet in the transfer market, making just two senior additions since sealing promotion from League One. Cannon would arguably be a significant coup for the club and could boost Xisco Munoz’s side with considerable firepower.

