Sheffield Wednesday linked with Everton forward Tom Cannon after impressive Preston North End spell

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly interested in Everton forward Tom Cannon.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 25th Jul 2023, 11:44 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 11:45 BST

The 20-year-old has not yet established himself in the Toffees first-team and went out on loan to Preston North End in January this year. He impressed at Deepdale, notching eight goals across his 20 appearances for the club.

According to Mail Plus, he was spotted watching Preston in action against Aberdeen at the weekend. However, the report states there is understood to be interest from the Owls.

Wednesday have been relatively quiet in the transfer market, making just two senior additions since sealing promotion from League One. Cannon would arguably be a significant coup for the club and could boost Xisco Munoz’s side with considerable firepower.

He impressed on loan at Preston North End last season. Image: Jeremy Ng/Getty ImagesHe impressed on loan at Preston North End last season. Image: Jeremy Ng/Getty Images
He impressed on loan at Preston North End last season. Image: Jeremy Ng/Getty Images

However, he would not be able to make an immediate debut for a new club as it stands due to a hamstring injury.

