The 24-year-old is set to leave the Imps, with his deal expiring this summer. According to The Star, Poole is on the radar of the Owls as they prepare for a return to the Championship.
He has spent the last four seasons in the third tier, impressing for both Milton Keynes Dons and Lincoln. Given his professional breakthrough by Newport County, Poole was recruited by Manchester United but found first-team opportunities at Old Trafford limited.
After loan spells with Northampton Town and Newport, he signed a permanent deal with MK Dons before eventually joining Lincoln. A former Wales under-21 international, he can operate at both right-back and centre-back.
In Lincoln’s retained list statement, Imps director of football Jez George said: “Regan has been brilliant for Lincoln City, captaining the team on many occasions, including on his final appearance at the LNER Stadium on Sunday, and is held in high esteem by everyone. We sincerely wish Regan all the best in the next chapter of his career, thank him for everything and hope that he gets the opportunity he deserves at a higher level of the football pyramid.”