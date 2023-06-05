All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Met Office forecast hottest day of the year with 26°C temperatures
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Jeremey Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield against ‘witch-hunt’
British Soap Awards 2023: Full list of winners

Sheffield Wednesday linked with Lincoln City's former Manchester United and MK Dons defender Regan Poole

Sheffield Wednesday have been linked with Lincoln City defender Regan Poole.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 5th Jun 2023, 10:49 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 10:49 BST

The 24-year-old is set to leave the Imps, with his deal expiring this summer. According to The Star, Poole is on the radar of the Owls as they prepare for a return to the Championship.

He has spent the last four seasons in the third tier, impressing for both Milton Keynes Dons and Lincoln. Given his professional breakthrough by Newport County, Poole was recruited by Manchester United but found first-team opportunities at Old Trafford limited.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After loan spells with Northampton Town and Newport, he signed a permanent deal with MK Dons before eventually joining Lincoln. A former Wales under-21 international, he can operate at both right-back and centre-back.

Most Popular
A former Wales under-21 international, he can operate at both right-back and centre-back. Image: Naomi Baker/Getty ImagesA former Wales under-21 international, he can operate at both right-back and centre-back. Image: Naomi Baker/Getty Images
A former Wales under-21 international, he can operate at both right-back and centre-back. Image: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

In Lincoln’s retained list statement, Imps director of football Jez George said: “Regan has been brilliant for Lincoln City, captaining the team on many occasions, including on his final appearance at the LNER Stadium on Sunday, and is held in high esteem by everyone. We sincerely wish Regan all the best in the next chapter of his career, thank him for everything and hope that he gets the opportunity he deserves at a higher level of the football pyramid.”

Related topics:Lincoln CityManchester UnitedMK DonsOld TraffordNorthampton Town