Sheffield Wednesday make last-minute signing as Leeds United miss attacking targets

Sheffield Wednesday were made to wait right until Monday's transfer deadline before signing their first outfield player of the summer, but Leeds United f attempt to add last-minute quality went into extra time.

At 7pm it was announced the Football League had given the Owls permission to sign 18-year-old left-back Harry Amass from Manchester United after holding their feet to the fire all summer to try to force chairman Dejphon Chansiri out.

Wednesday and Leeds have been at opposite ends of Yorkshire's spending scale this summer, with the Premier League new boys spending £100m in transfers fees, and the Owls not allowed to spend anything.

Meeanwhile, Sheffield United were able to add midfielder Alex Matos and winger Chiedoze Ogbene, both of whom have played for Yorkshire clubs before.

AMASSED: Harry Amass has joined Sheffield Wednesday (Image: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Although Leeds have spent big this summer, the money has been spread out, with no additions over the £20m mark.

And finding the extra quality manager Daniel Farke wanted to add in forward positions proved difficult under those circumstances.

As the deadline ticked over, they were still hoping to compete a loan for Fulham's Welsh international Harry Wilson, but it was far from certain if they would be able to do so.

There were reports of a failed loan offer for Aston Villa's Emi Buendia – denied by Leeds – earlier in the day as the Elland Road club focussed their efforts on wide players comfortable drifting off the touchline into the hole behind the strikers.

TARGET: Leeds United were keen to sign Harry Wilson from Fulham on deadline day (Image: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

The deal to sign Liverpool academy product and Wales international Wilson was complicated by Fulham looking to do late business themselves. The Cottagers signed winger Martial Godo from Strasbourg on a day which also saw them try to strike a deal for AC Milan wide player Samuel Chukwueze in the final hour of business.

Deal sheets allow clubs to complete transfers after the 7pm deadline so long as the relevant initial paperwork has been submitted.

Banned from buying players or paying a loan fee for them for four transfer windows after a summer of financial turmoil, the Owls had hoped to sign Manchester City's 19-year-old forward Heskey – the son of former England and Liverpool striker Emile – but at the time of going to press there was no confirmation that they had been able to do so.

They had to persuade the Football League they could afford to take on each individual signing, even with the Premier League clubs paying their wages.

Their case was helped by paying their wages on time for only the second time in six months on Friday.

Amass and Heskey had been training at Middlewood Road in the hope of securing moves.

The only other players Wednesday have been able to sign all summer are captain Barry Bannan, who rejoined for a big pay cut after his contract expired in June, and Ethan Horvath, who was allowed to join on loan from Cardiff City when shoulder surgery for Pierce Charles left the Owls without a goalkeeper who had played senior football.

They do at least seem to have kept Charles and Bailey Cadamareri, their two most promising young players, despite interest from elsewhere.

The transfer deadline is arguably of less relevance to the Owls, who are able to sign free agents who did not get a move in this window before the next one opens on Friday.

The Blades were able to make a couple of significant signings as their late-window splurge of signings continued.

One-time Huddersfield Town loanee Matos joined permanently from Chelsea to bolster the midfield, and former Rotherham United winger Ogbene on loan from Ipswich Town as he looks to find some rhythm after an Achilles injury in October.