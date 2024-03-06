The 30-year-old, capped by Germany at international level, had been training with the Owls having had his Borussia Dortmund contract terminated last year.

His presence in training had sparked a backlash among fans as he recently appeared in court charged with three counts of grievous bodily harm against a former partner. He was ordered to pay a six-figure sum to five different charities over a three-month period for the case to be discontinued.

Nico Schulz had been training with Sheffield Wednesday. Image: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

An open letter had been sent to Rohl by the Sheffield Wednesday Women’s Supporters Group, urging him not to add Schulz to the Wednesday ranks. Rohl had initially hinted that Schulz could join the Owls but a contract offer will not be tabled.

Speaking after Wednesday’s 1-0 win over Plymouth Argyle, as reported by The Star, Rohl said: “I’d not normally speak after a game about a player who is not here, that’s not in my mind, but I have made a final decision.

"I’ve said before with transfers that I always look to the whole picture, and that was the same in this case. I’m very happy with my team here, I know Kristian Pedersen will come back soon, and that’s the reason why I will stay with my squad… Nico Schulz will not be coming.”