Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl argues Steel City derby should have been a draw

Danny Rohl felt a draw would have been a fair result from the Steel City derby, but Tyrese Campbell's moment of quality made the difference.

Sheffield United striker Campbell's 50th-minute effort was the not just the only goal of the game, but the only shot on target from either side in a passionate but low-quality game.

“It's a tough one, I think no team deserved to win,” argued Sheffield Wednesday manager Rohl. “No shot on target for the opponent (apart from the goal).

“We had one moment with (Anthony) Musaba. Both teams fought and tried but neither team was calm on the ball, there were a lot of mistakes in both directions and you have to take the draw.

“But they scored and maybe that's the difference between top and the middle of the table.

“We changed the shape to 4-2-3-1 and I felt we could hurt them, we found the spaces, we were more calm, we created more and more but in the last 10, 15 minutes it's about second balls, fouls, there's no rhythm in the game and the momentum drops down again.

“It was not necessary to lose.”

Not directly, but the goal came from a set-piece – a regular shortcoming for Rohl's team.

Sheffield United's Tyrese Campbell scores the winning goal in the Sheffield derby to silence Wednesday (Picture: Nigel French/PA)

“We spoke before that they are dangerous in the second waves behind the set-pieces and we had to mark our opponents in this situation and keep the structure. In this moment we lost the structure,” said Rohl.

“They are the two things we have to improve – not too many fouls in the key areas and if there is a set-piece we have to defend it better.