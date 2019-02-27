Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce relishing his first taste of the Steel City derby

Have your say

Steve Bruce admits that he cannot wait to get a first taste of the Steel City derby next week.

The Owls' boss puts his unbeaten record on the line when Sheffield United visit Hillsborough on Monday night.

Bruce has yet to taste defeat since officially taking up the reins at Wednesday but he faces arguably his sternest test yet when Chris Wilder's side arrive in S6.

Bruce, a former Blades boss, watched his team collect another three points against Brentford on Tuesday night and all attentions are now firmly on the tussle with their neighbours from across the city.

"We have a huge game now to look forward to next Monday," said Bruce after seeing Steven Fletcher hit a brace to down the Bees.

"I'm looking forward to it - a packed Hillsborough is what we play football for.

"This is the reason why I came back and came off my holidays.

"It gets the juices flowing.

"He's (Chris Wilder) done a marvellous job. I'm sure all the Wednesday fans will say that.

"They'll not like me hearing say it but he has done a grand job.

"It'll be a great game for the city and let's enjoy it.

"They set a certain standard against Brentford and if they stay like that we could have a really decent end to the season."

Wednesday are set to check on the fitness of Achraf Lazaar, Lucas Joao and Jordan Thorniley.

