The 20-year-old has been at Hillsborough since he was 14 and was handed a new contract in the summer.

He has made a handful of senior appearances for the Owls and has joined the Moors on a one-month loan deal in search of more.

A statement shared by Sheffield Wednesday read: “Owls midfielder Jay Glover has joined Spennymoor Town on a month-long loan deal.

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Jay Glover has left on loan. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

“The 20-year-old links up with National League North side and is eligible to feature in their home clash with Curzon Ashton this evening.

“Glover joined the Owls academy aged 14, signed his maiden professional contract at Hillsborough in 2021 and extended his stay in the summer.

“The box-to-box midfielder has been a regular in our Under-21 set-up and has gained valuable first team experience over the past two seasons.

“During the 2022/23 campaign, Glover made his senior debut for the club in our Carabao Cup victory over Rochdale at Hillsborough and went on to feature twice more against Bradford and Leicester in the Papa Johns Trophy.

“Spennymoor, managed by Lewis Dickman, have made a strong start to the campaign and sit fourth in the division with a game in hand over the teams above. Good luck, Jay!”