Sheffield Wednesday brushed their numerical disadvantage aside to secure a 2-0 win over Stoke City.

Di’Shon Bernard’s first-half dismissal threatened to make it a long afternoon for the Owls, but Danny Rohl’s men regrouped admirably.

While many will have expected Stoke to assume control after the interval, it was Wednesday who grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck and put their opponents to the sword.

Both goals were scored in similar fashion, with crosses from the right turned in by smart finishes. Josh Windass stabbed home the first before Callum Paterson netted the second.

Stoke rallied late on but the Owls held firm and the visitors could not even convert from the penalty spot, with James Beadle denying Tom Cannon.

Here are The Yorkshire Post’s player ratings from Hillsborough.

James Beadle - Bailed Wednesday out more than once, making a particularly impressive save to keep out a Cannon header at point blank range. This was followed by a superb penalty save in the second half. 8

Yan Valery - Contributed offensively without shirking his defensive responsibilities. 7

Di’Shon Bernard - Twice lost control of the ball, twice took his man out to try make amends. Deservedly dismissed and was arguably fortunate not to have walked beforehand. 2

Di'Shon Bernard saw red for Sheffield Wednesday. | Steve Ellis

Dominic Iorfa - Made some crucial tackles, particularly on the recovery. Stood up to the challenge. 7

Max Lowe - Solid as a rock and held his nerve as Stoke threw caution to the wind. 8

Marvin Johnson - Worked tirelessly and showed moments of quality. 7

Shea Charles - A classy display and an assist was the cherry on top. 8

Barry Bannan - Appeared fortunate not to give away a penalty with a handball, but otherwise a very tidy display. 7

Djeidi Gassama - Full of energy and stretched Stoke’s defence at crucial moments. A really bright display. 8

Josh Windass - Quite frankly, a pain for Stoke to deal with. Broke the deadlock but his work off the ball and link play was more impressive. 8

Michael Smith - Sacrificed at the interval to allow Bernard to be replaced in defence. 6

Substitutes

Gabriel Otegbayo - Defied his tender years with a mature display. Not easy to come on in the circumstances he did, either. 7

Callum Paterson - Showed sharp instincts to put the game beyond Stoke. 7

Nathaniel Chalobah - A calming presence as Wednesday saw the game out. 6

Ike Ugbo - N/A