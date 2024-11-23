Sheffield Wednesday player ratings v Cardiff City: Four 5/10s but others come away with credit at Hillsborough
It was a frustrating afternoon for the Owls, who enjoyed plenty of time in the ascendency only to be let down by their work in the final third.
Here are The Yorkshire Post’s player ratings after an eventful 90 minutes at Hillsborough.
James Beadle - Made some decent saves, although the jury may be out on whether he could have parried away from danger before Cardiff’s opener. 6
Yan Valery - Too many shaky moments that Wednesday were fortunate to avoid punishment for. 5
Di’Shon Bernard - A commanding performance in the heart of defence. 8
Max Lowe - A solid display from the former Blade, who is finding form on the blue side of Sheffield. 7
Marvin Johnson - Not a great showing from the wing-back but he did remain involved at both ends of the pitch. 5
Shea Charles - Bypassed too easily in the build-up to Cardiff’s opener and still has a lot to learn. That being said, there were glimpses of his quality. 5
Barry Bannan - Struggled to match Cardiff’s physicality at times but his passing was a joy to watch. Still crucial to the Wednesday cause as he approaches 35. 7
Josh Windass - Caused Cardiff problems with his sharp footwork and intelligent runs, but did not have his shooting boots on. 7
Djeidi Gassama - Lets himself down with his end product at times but put on a lively display. 7
Ike Ugbo - Clearly lacking confidence and missed some decent chances. Worked hard but to no avail. 5
Michael Smith - Linked play effectively and did a lot of the dirty work well, although was not much of a threat. 6
Substitutes
Pol Valentin - Gave the Owls a much-needed boost down the right. 6
Liam Palmer - Added some fresh legs as the Owls hunted a winner. 6
Anthony Musaba - Tested Cardiff goalkeeper Jak Alnwick with a well-struck effort from distance. 6
Jamal Lowe - Put himself about in the late stages. 6
Callum Paterson - Missed a chance late on. 5
