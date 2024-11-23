Player ratings have been dished out following Sheffield Wednesday’s 1-1 draw with Cardiff City.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a frustrating afternoon for the Owls, who enjoyed plenty of time in the ascendency only to be let down by their work in the final third.

Here are The Yorkshire Post’s player ratings after an eventful 90 minutes at Hillsborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Beadle - Made some decent saves, although the jury may be out on whether he could have parried away from danger before Cardiff’s opener. 6

Yan Valery - Too many shaky moments that Wednesday were fortunate to avoid punishment for. 5

Di’Shon Bernard - A commanding performance in the heart of defence. 8

Max Lowe - A solid display from the former Blade, who is finding form on the blue side of Sheffield. 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marvin Johnson - Not a great showing from the wing-back but he did remain involved at both ends of the pitch. 5

Di'Shon Bernard put Sheffield Wednesday back on level terms after Cardiff City's opener. | George Wood/Getty Images

Shea Charles - Bypassed too easily in the build-up to Cardiff’s opener and still has a lot to learn. That being said, there were glimpses of his quality. 5

Barry Bannan - Struggled to match Cardiff’s physicality at times but his passing was a joy to watch. Still crucial to the Wednesday cause as he approaches 35. 7

Josh Windass - Caused Cardiff problems with his sharp footwork and intelligent runs, but did not have his shooting boots on. 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Djeidi Gassama - Lets himself down with his end product at times but put on a lively display. 7

Ike Ugbo - Clearly lacking confidence and missed some decent chances. Worked hard but to no avail. 5

Michael Smith - Linked play effectively and did a lot of the dirty work well, although was not much of a threat. 6

Substitutes

Pol Valentin - Gave the Owls a much-needed boost down the right. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Palmer - Added some fresh legs as the Owls hunted a winner. 6

Anthony Musaba - Tested Cardiff goalkeeper Jak Alnwick with a well-struck effort from distance. 6

Jamal Lowe - Put himself about in the late stages. 6