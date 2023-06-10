All Sections
Sheffield Wednesday 'ramp up' interest in Ipswich Town-linked Rotherham United star Chiedozie Ogbene

Sheffield Wednesday have reportedly ramped up their interest in Rotherham United star Chiedozie Ogbene.
By Tom Coates
Published 10th Jun 2023, 14:57 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2023, 14:57 BST

The winger has become an influential figure for the Millers and was a regular fixture on the right flank as they secured their Championship status last season.

However, the Owls have been linked with the Republic of Ireland international and according to The Star, Wednesday have ramped up their interest. Talks have reportedly been held between involved parties about trying to strike a deal.

According to the report, Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle are said to be considering a swoop as well as newly-promoted Premier League outfit Luton Town.

Ogbene has been with the Millers since 2019. Image: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Ogebene joined the Millers from Brentford in 2019, having previously cut his teeth in his native Republic of Ireland with Cork City and Limerick. He has made 136 appearances in all competitions for the club, lifting the Papa John’s Trophy and adding a League One promotion to his CV along the way.

