All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
The Beatles' former bassist Chas Newby dies aged 81
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK

Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United and Millwall reportedly keen on Nottingham Forest forward Lyle Taylor

Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United are reportedly keen on Nottingham Forest forward Lyle Taylor.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 24th May 2023, 13:50 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 13:50 BST

The 33-year-old’s Forest contract is set to expire and Football League World have reported interest from the Owls and the Millers, as well as Millwall. He did not make a single appearance for Forest during the 2022/23 campaign, making the bench in the Premier League just twice.

However, he boasts a respectable goalscoring record at both Championship and League One level. He has also reportedly attracted interest from the MLS.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rotherham’s spot in the Championship for the 2022/23 season has been confirmed but it remains unclear which division Wednesday will feature in. Darren Moore’s side are currently preparing for a Wembley showdown with Barnsley in the League One play-off final.

Most Popular
The 33-year-old’s Nottingham Forest contract is set to expire. Image: Chris Brunskill/Getty ImagesThe 33-year-old’s Nottingham Forest contract is set to expire. Image: Chris Brunskill/Getty Images
The 33-year-old’s Nottingham Forest contract is set to expire. Image: Chris Brunskill/Getty Images

Taylor would bring a wealth of experience to either side, having racked up over 450 career appearances. If he was to sign for Wednesday, he would join the list of players to have represented both the blue and red sides of Sheffield.

He made 25 appearances for Sheffield United in the 2013/14 season, scoring two goals before leaving to join Scunthorpe United on a permanent basis.

Related topics:Lyle TaylorMillwallNottingham ForestLeague OneMillersPremier League