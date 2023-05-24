The 33-year-old’s Forest contract is set to expire and Football League World have reported interest from the Owls and the Millers, as well as Millwall. He did not make a single appearance for Forest during the 2022/23 campaign, making the bench in the Premier League just twice.

However, he boasts a respectable goalscoring record at both Championship and League One level. He has also reportedly attracted interest from the MLS.

Rotherham’s spot in the Championship for the 2022/23 season has been confirmed but it remains unclear which division Wednesday will feature in. Darren Moore’s side are currently preparing for a Wembley showdown with Barnsley in the League One play-off final.

The 33-year-old’s Nottingham Forest contract is set to expire. Image: Chris Brunskill/Getty Images

Taylor would bring a wealth of experience to either side, having racked up over 450 career appearances. If he was to sign for Wednesday, he would join the list of players to have represented both the blue and red sides of Sheffield.