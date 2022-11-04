Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United and Barnsley lead the way in latest Yorkshire Post Power Rankings

Sheffield Wednesday are still top of the shop and some major movement elsewhere, although a host of Yorkshire sides are struggling for consistency, truth be told. The latest, with games in all competitions counted.

1: Sheffield Wednesday WWWDDW (unchanged) – The one reassuringly consistent White Rose side at present. Wednesday have lost just once in their last ten League One outings and are ranked 4th in the division's six-match form guide.

2: Sheffield United LDLDWW (up eight) – Shoot up courtesy of back-to-back away wins and the failings of others. Ended their six-match winless streak in style at West Brom and backed it up at Bristol City ahead of the arrival of Championship leaders Burnley. United are ranked 13th in the division's six-match guide.

3: Barnsley LWDLLW (down one) – Strong at the back in the main, the Reds secured their first league win in five - and ended their mini-scoring drought - with a welcome success over Forest Green. Barnsley, whose away form is the 7th best in League One, face an FA Cup date with Bolton, next up.

4: Middlesbrough LLWDLW (up one) – Michael Carrick has lift off, courtesy of a much-needed success at Hull. Boro welcome Bristol City in his first home appointment this weekend. Boro are ranked 14th in the Championship's latest six-match form guide. Others around the bottom are suffering a wee bit more. Not by much though. Work to do.

5: Bradford City LWLDDD (down one) – A tad frustrating at the minute for City who are four without a win at home in the league, while triumphing just once in their past five at league level, home and away. A brief change of tack to the Cup might not be a bad thing. City are ranked 10th in League Two's latest six-match form guide. Need a bit more.

6: Rotherham United WWLDLL (down two) – A bruising and unfortunate week by way of contrastingly tough episodes at Burnley and Cardiff. Ranked 17th in the Championship's form guide, the Millers are winless in four. They welcome Norwich on Saturday.

Sheffield Wednesday lead the way in the latest Yorkshire Post Power Rankings. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire.

7: Doncaster Rovers DLLDLW (up one) – Secured the first win of the Danny Schofield era - and first league win in six - with a vital 1-0 success over lowly Gillingham. Rovers, whose home form is the 7th best in League Two - are on FA Cup duty with a banana-skin tie at home to King's Lynn this weekend.

8: Leeds United DLLLLW (up three) – Jump up courtesy of a famous, historic and much-needed success at Liverpool - their first victory in eight and first at Anfield since 2001. Should they back it up against Bournemouth, then United should go into the international break in a happier mood.

9: Huddersfield Town WLLDWL (unchanged) – One step forward and two back at the minute for Town, whose excellent win against Millwall was followed up by a disappointing night versus Sunderland and more injury pain. The Terriers, who have the worst away statistics in the second tier, head to high-flying Blackburn on Saturday. Town are ranked 16th in the division's six-match guide.

10: Hull City LLWWLL (down four) – Suffering from a bad bout of homesickness - six losses in seven - and are letting goals in for fun. A concession of 35 is the worst record across the EFL in 2022-23. It's a scary sketch that greets new head coach Liam Rosenior. Over to you, Liam. Good luck.

Sheffield United are second in the latest Yorkshire Post Power Rankings. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire.