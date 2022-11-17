SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY, Sheffield United, Barnsley and Middlesbrough are holding firm at the top of our latest Yorkshire Post Power Rankings table – with Bradford City pushing hard.

At the other end, there are falls for Leeds United, Hull City and Harrogate Town. Here's the updated table, based on results in all competitions.

1: Sheffield Wednesday DDWWDW (=) Nine unbeaten in regulation time, Wednesday have a look of reassuring consistency. Second in League One's latest six-match form guide.

2: Middlesbrough DLWDWW (=) Beaten just once in five under Michael Carrick, Boro claimed their biggest win under his watch - and third in a row away - at a Championship contender in Norwich on Saturday.

3: Barnsley WLLWWW (=) Seem to be over their mini autumnal dip and have recorded three wins in a row in all competitions and are looking strong and robust on their travels in particular. The Reds have the fourth best away form in League One.

4: Sheffield United DWWWLW (=) Claimed their third straight away success in succession - without conceding a goal - at Cardiff on Saturday, their fourth win in five. United are ranked third in the Championship's latest six-match guide. They have the best away form in the division.

5: Bradford City DDDLWW (+1) Another side who are flying on the road - less so at home. City have won five of their last six League Two away games and their away form is the second best in the division. They are also third in League Two's latest six-match guide. At home, a different matter. They are six without a win in all competitions.

6: Hudddersfield Town DWLLWD (+2) Not scoring many, but aren't letting many in either. Four points from six in their two games before the break is not to be sniffed at. Ranked 12th in the Championship's six-match guide. Town are battling at least and more organised these days.

7: Rotherham United DLLLWD (-2) Suffered more late angst at Luton, but still doing pretty okay considering after a gruelling run of six away games in eight second-tier matches. One win in seven, but loads of fight. And three points at Bramall Lane.

8: Leeds United LLWWLL (-1) On the wrong side of a seven-goal thriller this time around at Spurs. Defence continues to be a concern for United, who have won two in 12 in all competitions. Break is well timed.

9: Doncaster Rovers LDLWLW (+2) Started to atone for an embarrassing FA Cup exit to King's Lynn with an excellent win at local rivals Grimsby. That's better.

10: Hull City WLLDWL (-1) Homesickness and defensive ills continued against Wigan as City suffered their seventh home loss in eight and a cruel one at that at the death. Have conceded 39 goals in 21 league games - the worst statistics around the EFL.

