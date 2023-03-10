THE competition for the outright leadership in our first Yorkshire Post Power Rankings list in March is as intense as it has been for a good while.

We have new leaders, but really it could have been one of three teams in truth. Latest table, with results based on league and cup results.

1: Sheffield Wednesday LDWWWW (+1) – In remarkable form with the Owls boasting a 21-match unbeaten sequence in League One, with no home league defeat in over 13 months and a total of 20 clean sheets in 33 league fixtures in 2022-23. Stunning.

2: Barnsley WWWWDW (+1) – Have posted seven wins from their past nine unbeaten League One outings, including four on the spin at home. The Reds are level pegging at the top of the division's latest guide over six matches along with Wednesday, who they host soon.

3: Middlesbrough WWWWLW (-2) – Top of the Championship's form guide over the past six games, but the intense race at the top means they drop down after their recent loss at West Brom.

Boro have won seven on the spin at home in the league and 14 times in 19 second-tier games under Michael Carrick. Outstanding.

4: Bradford City WLWWWD (+4) – Hitting a rich seam of form when it matters. City, third in League Two's six-match guide, have won five of their last seven games and have lost just once in 10 matches. They are also keeping clean sheets for fun.

5: Rotherham United DLLWDW (+1) – Three unbeaten and with just two losses in eight, the Millers are on the safety route, as it stands. Without an away win since November, that said.

6: Sheffield United LLWWLW (-2) – A relieving win at Reading re-established their seven-point buffer over Boro, but a run of three Championship losses in five is still a bit of a concern. Still in a very good place though, in terms of the bigger picture.

7: Hull City WDLDLW (=) – Turning around their home form, where they are seven unbeaten and have kept four clean sheets. No away win since January 2.

8: Harrogate Town DDLDDW (+2) – A big derby win at Doncaster has galvanised their survival fight. It represented Town's first victory in eight. Proving hard to beat at least with one loss in six.

9: Doncaster Rovers WWLLDL (-4) – All not well at Rovers at the minute after a painful sixth loss in ten games in midweek. Their season is going nowhere.

10: Leeds United DLLWLL (+1) – Up a place by virtue of their cherished recent win over Southampton, but there's little else to cheer about, really. Leeds, who have lost four of their last five games in all competitions, have triumphed in just three of their last 22 league matches. Hence their league position. They are also bottom of the top-flight's six-match form guide.