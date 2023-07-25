All Sections
Sheffield Wednesday target Bailey Peacock-Farrell speaks after leaving Burnley for reunion with ex-Leeds United boss

Sheffield Wednesday transfer target Bailey Peacock-Farrell has spoken out following his loan move to Danish side Aarhus.
Owls manager Xisco Munoz had confirmed interest in the Burnley stopper, but the 26-year-old has opted to link up with his former Leeds United boss Uwe Rosler in Denmark.

Peacock-Farrell enjoyed a successful loan spell at Hillsborough during the 2021/22 campaign, establishing himself as Darren Moore’s number one choice between the sticks. A return to S6 would have provided Wednesday with some arguably much-needed experience, as Cameron Dawson is the club’s only senior stopper.

Speaking to the official Aarhus YouTube channel, Peacock-Farrell has explained why he decided to make his first move outside of England. He said: “It was an exciting opportunity. I had some options elsewhere in England, but when I looked I thought it was a great opportunity to try something new – a different experience, culture and a new league and ultimately test myself and better myself, so it was a no-brainer to come here.

Peacock-Farrell enjoyed a successful loan spell at Hillsborough during the 2021/22 campaign. Image: Charles McQuillan/Getty ImagesPeacock-Farrell enjoyed a successful loan spell at Hillsborough during the 2021/22 campaign. Image: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
“My ambition, like every goalkeeper, is to play as many games as possible. Ultimately I’m going to come and train hard, integrate with the group and work hard on the pitch. In the end it’s up to the manager to decide.”

