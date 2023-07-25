Owls manager Xisco Munoz had confirmed interest in the Burnley stopper, but the 26-year-old has opted to link up with his former Leeds United boss Uwe Rosler in Denmark.

Peacock-Farrell enjoyed a successful loan spell at Hillsborough during the 2021/22 campaign, establishing himself as Darren Moore’s number one choice between the sticks. A return to S6 would have provided Wednesday with some arguably much-needed experience, as Cameron Dawson is the club’s only senior stopper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the official Aarhus YouTube channel, Peacock-Farrell has explained why he decided to make his first move outside of England. He said: “It was an exciting opportunity. I had some options elsewhere in England, but when I looked I thought it was a great opportunity to try something new – a different experience, culture and a new league and ultimately test myself and better myself, so it was a no-brainer to come here.

Peacock-Farrell enjoyed a successful loan spell at Hillsborough during the 2021/22 campaign. Image: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images