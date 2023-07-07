Luton Town will visit Hillsborough Stadium on Saturday, July 29 as part of their preparations for life in the top flight. The game will be Wednesday’s fifth and final friendly of the summer, following fixtures against York City, Chesterfield, Doncaster Rovers and Real Murcia.

Tickets for the game, which will kick off at 3pm, are priced at £10 for adults and £5 for under-21s and over-65s. This pre-season is of great importance for the Owls, who must adapt to life under new boss Xisco Munoz.

The Spaniard has replaced Darren Moore in S6, returning to work in England for the first time since the end of his tenure at Watford.