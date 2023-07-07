All Sections
Sheffield Wednesday to face Premier League newcomers Luton Town in final pre-season friendly before Southampton opener

Sheffield Wednesday will face Premier League opposition in their final pre-season friendly of the summer.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 7th Jul 2023, 12:52 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 12:52 BST

Luton Town will visit Hillsborough Stadium on Saturday, July 29 as part of their preparations for life in the top flight. The game will be Wednesday’s fifth and final friendly of the summer, following fixtures against York City, Chesterfield, Doncaster Rovers and Real Murcia.

Tickets for the game, which will kick off at 3pm, are priced at £10 for adults and £5 for under-21s and over-65s. This pre-season is of great importance for the Owls, who must adapt to life under new boss Xisco Munoz.

The Spaniard has replaced Darren Moore in S6, returning to work in England for the first time since the end of his tenure at Watford.

Luton Town will visit Hillsborough Stadium on Saturday, July 29. Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty ImagesLuton Town will visit Hillsborough Stadium on Saturday, July 29. Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images
