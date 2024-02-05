Sheffield Wednesday to 'seek talks' with former Rangers and Wigan Athletic man
The playmaker is out of contract at the end of the season and is said to have attracted interest from overseas. However, it appears Wednesday would like to keep hold of the 30-year-old.
According to The Star, fresh contract talks are planned with the Owls looking to tie him down until at least 2025. Windass has been key for Wednesday in recent weeks but sat out the 4-0 defeat to Huddersfield Town with an injury.
Among those to have been linked with Windass are Real Salt Lake, who compete in the MLS.
He first arrived in S6 in 2020, joining on loan from Wigan Athletic during the reign of Garry Monk.
His move was made permanent in September of the same year and he has been a key figure for the Owls since.
The former Rangers man was instrumental in helping Wednesday escape League One last season and has a total of 129 Owls outings on his CV. He has scored 37 goals during his time at the club and registered 17 assists.