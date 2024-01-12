Sheffield Wednesday star has MLS clubs 'interested' as contract nears expiry
The 30-year-old has been at Hillsborough since 2020, when he initially joined on loan from Wigan Athletic before sealing a permanent switch. However, he is out of contract at the end of the season and there is said to be plenty of interest in securing his services.
According to The Athletic’s Tom Bogert, two MLS clubs are interested in signing him. There are also reportedly several European clubs looking at striking a pre-contract agreement.
Windass has made 19 appearances in all competitions for the Owls this season, scoring three goals. He was named in the starting XI for Wednesday’s most recent Championship fixture, a New Year’s Day triumph over Hull City.
It is not the first time Windass has been the subject of transfer speculation regarding overseas clubs. He has previously been named as a target for Argentine outfit Atletico Talleres.
Wednesday have already sanctioned one exit in the current window, allowing midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson to join Charlton Athletic on loan until the end of the season.
They have also recruited, bringing in James Beadle and Ike Ugbo on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion and Troyes respectively.