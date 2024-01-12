The 30-year-old has been at Hillsborough since 2020, when he initially joined on loan from Wigan Athletic before sealing a permanent switch. However, he is out of contract at the end of the season and there is said to be plenty of interest in securing his services.

According to The Athletic’s Tom Bogert, two MLS clubs are interested in signing him. There are also reportedly several European clubs looking at striking a pre-contract agreement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Windass has made 19 appearances in all competitions for the Owls this season, scoring three goals. He was named in the starting XI for Wednesday’s most recent Championship fixture, a New Year’s Day triumph over Hull City.

Sheffield Wednesday's Josh Windass has reportedly attracted overseas interest. Image: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

It is not the first time Windass has been the subject of transfer speculation regarding overseas clubs. He has previously been named as a target for Argentine outfit Atletico Talleres.

Wednesday have already sanctioned one exit in the current window, allowing midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson to join Charlton Athletic on loan until the end of the season.