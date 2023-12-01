Sheffield Wednesday v Blackburn Rovers: Running man brings more than just legs to Danny Rohl's Owls

Like many utility players, the Scot is not one of his club's most glamorous stars, but his new manager appreciates what he brings physically and mentally.

Rohl will consider freshening the side for Saturday's Championship visit of Blackburn Rovers but will be loathe to do without Paterson.

"Callum can run a lot, he has a big heart," he explained. "He's not a player who can only run one time, he can run, run and run.

LONG DISTANCE RUNNER: Sheffield Wednesday's Callum Paterson

"He is also great because I can change formations and I have flexibility with him to bring him into a new position and he is immediately in the right position and knows what he has to do.

"This is always helpful for the team and for me as a coach to have a player like this on the pitch.

"When you look to our starting XI on Wednesday we had some players who can play in different positions and this is good because you can react immediately as a manager.

"It's also important they understand the role on the pitch in their new position.

"I like this as a coach because we have the flexibility to change."

The Owls had a very encouraging performance in midweek to come from behind for the first time in the league since April and claim a point from leaders Leicester City.

Despite this, Rohl's unrelenting demands for intense football could mean changes, although he says he will not take any risks with Michael Smith's fitness.

"All the players who were available on Wednesday are available for the weekend," he said. "It's sometimes about bringing fresh legs in, especially when you have period where the games are so close.

"You have to look at who's fresh for the next game, what the opponent demands from our side and then it's about my decision."

Running will be particularly important against Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side.

"When you watch the data it's the fastest team in the league, they play the quickest football in the league,” said Rohl. “It's a challenge.”