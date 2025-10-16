Administration fears loom with Sheffield Wednesday set for winding-up petition plus Henrik Pedersen on Dejphon Chansiri

SHEFFIELD Wednesday are reportedly set to be issued with an winding-up petition over money owed to the HMRC.

It is understood that the beleaguered Championship outfit owe £1m according to BBC Radio Sheffield and the Sheffield Star.

Should the HMRC make the demand and owner Dejphon Chansiri is unable to pay, there remains the significant potential for the club to be placed into administration.

Asked if he has spoken to Chansiri about the latest developments, manager Henrik Pedersen said: “Yes, we have been in contact. But we have not spoken about this.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 04: Fans of Sheffield Wednesday hold up scarves in protest of Dejphon Chansiri, Owner of Sheffield Wednesday, during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Coventry City at Hillsborough on October 04, 2025 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

"I have not spoken with any players about this and I have not heard it has been a theme in the dressing room. And I also think everyone is waiting (to see) what's happened."

The development is the latest in a litany of major issues for the crisis club, who are already under five separate EFL embargoes after failing to pay wages on time in five of the past seven months.

A thoroughly dysfunctional period well and truly began in a summer which saw the Owls’ pre-season preparations descend into chaos.

The club’s final scheduled pre-season friendly was cancelled after players and staff boycotted the fixture against Burnley - hours after Henrik Pedersen’s confirmation as manager.

Sheffield Wednesday players and staff, including manager Henrik Pedersen, are continuing to fight in a very difficult situation.

The latest troubling news has further increased the pressure from Owls supporters - and also from many across football - on Chansiri to sell up.

In an exclusive interview with The Yorkshire Post, football regulator David Kogan said his new powers are being accelerated to allow him to deal with the "absolutely critical topic" of Chansiri’s mismanagement of the Owls.

Asked whether it is time for the Thai businessman to 'do the right thing', Pedersen added: "I cannot tell what other people have to do. I can tell what I do and what the players are doing and what the staff and the coaches are all doing. And we try to do the best every day for this football club. But this is my responsibility.

"What other people have to do, it's up to them.

"I respect all the opinion from all the fans. Right now, we don't know what's happened, but I respect all the people.