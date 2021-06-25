Adriano Basso named as Sheffield Wednesday's goalkeeping coach

New Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper coach Adriano Basso. Picture courtesy of SWFC.

Basso, a legend during his playing days between the posts at Bristol City, spent time in his playing career at Hull City in 2011-12 and has also previously worked for a short spell on the coaching staff at Barnsley.

The Brazilian will work with the club's first-team goalkeepers, with Nicky Weaver to resume his coaching role with the academy, overseeing the Under-23s' keepers.

Basso said: “I’m very delighted and very happy to have the opportunity to come here.

“It’s a great club, with great staff and great people and I’m very happy.

“To come to such a big club is important and so is the challenge and the opportunity to succeed.

“The club has a lot of history and we want to create a new history with a new chapter.

“I have met the goalkeepers and they are all very nice guys, very humble people and willing to work hard.

“I have spoken to them about what we are going to do and what we’re going to achieve, and they are looking forward to it.