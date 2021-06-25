Adriano Basso named new Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeping coach

Basso, a legend during his playing days between the posts at Bristol City, spent time in his playing career at Hull City in 2011-12 and has also previously worked for a short spell on the coaching staff in South Yorkshire at Barnsley.

The Brazilian will work with the club’s first-team goalkeepers, with Nicky Weaver to resume his coaching role with the academy, overseeing the Under-23s’ keepers.

Basso said: “I am very delighted and very happy to have the opportunity to come here.

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith with coach Nicky Weaver. Picture: Steve Ellis

“It is a great club, with great staff and great people and I am very happy.

“I have met the goalkeepers and they are all very nice guys, very humble people and willing to work hard.”

The home of Hull City and Hull FC has been renamed as The MKM Stadium as part of a new five-year sponsorship deal with MKM Building Supplies Ltd, which includes exclusive naming rights for the facility.

MKM founder and Hull City honorary president David Kilburn, a close friend of Hull FC chairman Adam Pearson, said: “MKM are proud to have been associated with our local stadium ever since it opened in 2002 and we are delighted to take what we feel is this natural next step in our partnership.

“One of the visions for the stadium when it was built was for it to be the catalyst for sporting success in this city, which it has for both Hull City and Hull FC.

“It has also provided so much more than that and has developed a reputation for hosting top international sporting events and some of the biggest names in world music.