Sheffield Wednesday's medical team will help Akin Famewo recover physically from a muscle injury, but manager Danny Rohl will try to help him mentally.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although no timescale has been put on the injury the centre-back suffered at Portsmouth in October, it is expected to be months before he is wearing blue-and-white stripes again.

Rohl's playing career was ended by an anterior cruciate ligament injury picked up as a 20-year-old and while Famewo's problem is not that serious, he can be sure of a sympathetic ear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I met him last week in my office and we spoke about his feelings, I gave him hope," said Rohl. "Even though I didn't play so high (a level) I got a lot of injuries and I know what it means.

"He was in a good shape, he'd performed well. It's even harder then.

"But he was very positive, he said he will come back stronger, he will fight, he will do everything.

"You can never say how quick it will be, and it's a bit about the mindset. When you have a muscle injury at the beginning you are a little bit scared it happens again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With a broken leg, when it's fixed normally nothing happens again.

INJURY: Sheffield Wednesday centre-back Akin Famewo

"We will support him, I will support him. He's always a part of our team.

"He needs to go to different places and have some good days far away from here for his mindset, then he comes back and we build him up.

"My medical team will help him and we have to help him with the mental side."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A big part will be helping the 26-year-old through the long and sometimes lonely recovery progress, and trying to find ways of making the important work less boring.

"It's always a conversation with the player," explained Rohl. "After eight or nine weeks here it's good to go in the sun and train in a different place to get a lift for your mind, especially at this time of year when it goes more grey and cloudy. As a player you want to have this positive feeling inside.

"If you're injured and you've worked hard it (your spirits) can sometimes drop down but it's a conversation and a decision with the players, my medical staff and me."

Meanwhile, Rohl will use the international break for reflection and recharging.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's always about reflection but also I must use this time for myself, to calm a little bit down and have some time with my family,” he said. “I have not seen them so much.

“I spoke to the players and some need a rest to recover. Some players need minutes and training and we will find the right balance.