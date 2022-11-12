The Owls have closed the gap on League One’s top two, with both Plymouth and Ipswich drawing, and the in-form side have suffered just one defeat in their last 11 league games.

On-loan Nottingham Forest winger Mighten scored after 24 minutes and it proved to be enough to earn the visitors victory.

“It was a professional performance and it was all about the three points,” said Moore. “The players got the plaudits from midweek (taking Southampton to penalties in the Carabao Cup) but this is our bread and butter.

Sheffield Wednesday's Alex Mighten continued his goalscoring run of form at Accrington (Picture: Steve Ellis)

“We knew it would be tough, we would have to roll up our sleeves, battle and be resilient and that’s what we were.

“It was a great move for the goal, it was a crucial goal and that forced Accrington to come at us. We had chances to get the second goal but we just couldn’t find the final touch in the first or the second half.

“Alex was cup-tied midweek so he had fresh legs. He has wonderful feet and good balance and that goal will have done his confidence the world of good. That’s two goals in two games for him and he has started to show the form we want.