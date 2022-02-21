Another Sheffield Wednesday game postponed as Storm Franklin hits Fleetwood Town

Sheffield Wednesday have had a match postponed for the second time in a week but at least this time supporters have had plenty of notice that Tuesday's game at Fleetwood Town will not go ahead.

By Stuart Rayner
Monday, 21st February 2022, 11:05 am
Updated Monday, 21st February 2022, 11:06 am

Last week their home game against Accrington Stanley was postponed for the second time just under an hour and a half before kick-off because of a waterlogged Hillsborough pitch caused by Storm Dudley.

Whilst the pitch looked in very bad condition ahead of the game, it is structural damage to the Parkstand Stand caused by high winds which has led to the latest postponement.

POSTPONEMENT: Storm damage has made Fleetwood Town's Higbbury home unsafe for Sheffield Wednesday's visit

The Owls, who won 3-1 at Doncaster Rovers on Saturday, have 14 League One matches to play this season, which is due to end on April 30.

That is one more than Sunderland and the same as Wycombe Wanderers, both above them on goal difference. Fifth-placed Plymouth Argyle have 15 to play.

Sunderland, Wycombe and Plymouth are all due to play on Tuesday - against Burton Albion, Wigan Athletic and Cambridge United respectively.

Wednesday, who are currently eighth, must finish in the top six to qualify for the play-offs or better the season after being relegated from the Championship.

Although a backlog of fixtures is far from ideal in a season beset by Covid and now weather problems, it does at least give more chance for their lengthy injury list, to ease. Lewis Gibson made his return at the weekend and set up a goal for Saido Berahino after coming off the bench.

The game against Accrington, which was originally due to be played at Christmas, only to be called off because of a Covid outbreak in the Wednesday camp, has been rearranged for 7.45pm on March 15, with tickets for the original fixture still valid.

No new date has yet been set for the trip to Fleetwood.

