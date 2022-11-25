Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough says his side’s FA Cup clash at Hillsborough on Saturday is ‘as big as anything’ his team has faced.

Sheffield Wednesday host the League Two outfit at their South Yorkshire home on Saturday afternoon, aiming to put themselves in the draw for the third round which will see the 24 Championship sides and 20 Premier League clubs enter the competition.

The Stags have beaten Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in their last two FA Cup campaigns and Clough has no worries about his side being able to step up to the big occasion at Hillsborough.

“When we go and play at [big] stadiums I don’t think it phases us. I think the way that we play – we have some big players who can perform at these sorts of venues, but they have to step up and show it on Saturday,” said Clough.

MANSFIELD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 09: Mansfield manager Nigel Clough looks on during the Carabao Cup First Round match between Mansfield Town and Derby County at Field Mill on August 09, 2022 in Mansfield, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

“They have done it at Sunderland a couple of times. At Doncaster was one of our best performances last season and now probably as big as anything is at Hillsborough.

“We’ve been up to the Stadium of Light in the last couple of seasons and now it’s another huge League One club and we get the chance to go and play at Hillsborough.

“I think the Stags played there in 2014 or something like that so it wasn’t too long ago. But still a wonderful experience for the players and the supporters.

“They’re probably the biggest side left in the competition at this stage so to get them away from home – I’m just glad it’s not too much travelling.

“I’m delighted with the ticket pricing. I think that’s wonderful between the two clubs. A tenner and a fiver to go and see your team at Hillsborough.”