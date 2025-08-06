Barnsley FC look to transfer window after Marc Roberts blow

By Leon Wobschall
Published 6th Aug 2025, 15:46 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2025, 20:15 BST
BARNSLEY head coach Conor Hourihane has confirmed that defensive lynchpin Marc Roberts will be sidelined for the ‘next couple of months’ – with his absence intensifying the need to sign another defender before the window deadline.

Roberts went off with a groin/hip issue shortly before half-time in last weekend's League One win at Plymouth Argyle and will be missing until mid-autumn.

It is a significant blow for the Reds, who were already seeking another back-four option prior to Roberts' issue.

Hourihane said: “Robbo is struggling for the near future. It's a bit of a disappointing one for him.

INJURY BLOW: Barnsley defender Marc Roberts (Image: Bruce Rollinson)placeholder image
INJURY BLOW: Barnsley defender Marc Roberts (Image: Bruce Rollinson)

“In terms of time-frame, it's hard to actually pinpoint exactly how long it will be, but he will be out of action for the next couple of months, off the back of the diagnosis after the game.

“There's no point me sitting here and going: 'look, we're all okay'. There's no getting away from the fact that we need a little bit of cover and a body to come into that area. Whether it's centre-half or right-back, time will tell on that.”

On the prospect of a signing before Saturday’s home game with Burton, he continued: “For the weekend, touch and go I would say.

“But hopefully there will be some movement over the next couple of days on something.

SHORT: Barnsley coach Conor Hourihane (Image: Tony Johnson)placeholder image
SHORT: Barnsley coach Conor Hourihane (Image: Tony Johnson)

“We're gutted (for Roberts). We looked to Robbo as a big part of the group.

“I've even said to him that I want him around at the games and in and around the dressing room because sometimes, rehab can be lonely in the gym and he can bring some invaluable experience around the boys.”

