Barnsley FC or Sheffield Wednesday face reduced play-off allocation at Bolton Wanderers

BOLTON WANDERERS have confirmed that part of the South Stand will be open to home supporters during their forthcoming League One play-off first leg semi-final with either Barnsley or Sheffield Wednesday.

The Lancashire outfit will face either the Reds or Owls in the semi-finals, which get under way at the end of next week.

The home leg will either be played on Friday, May 12 (8pm) or Saturday, May 13 (3pm) depending on results on the final day of the regular season on Sunday.

Bolton, who are guaranteed a play-off place and are currently fifth, finish the regular season at Bristol Rovers.

University of Bolton Stadium, home of Bolton Wanderers. Picture: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images.

They are most likely to face fourth-placed Barnsley in the play-offs, but could be pitted against the third-placed Owls if Derby County win their final day game at Hillsborough and Wanderers lose against Rovers.

Bolton's two-tiered South Stand fills around 5,000 supporters and is given to away clubs, although allocations can vary and are often around 3,000.

Just the upper tier of the stand will be allocated to visiting fans for the play-off semi, while the lower tier will be open to home supporters.

