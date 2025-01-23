Barnsley FC transfer news: Darrell Clarke provides update at League One club and makes a pledge

BARNSLEY head coach Darrell Clarke has confirmed that the club have had no bids for any leading lights - while revealing there has been a ‘bit of interest’ in some fringe players.

It’s been a quiet window so far at Oakwell. The only new arrival is Irish wing-back Neil Farrugia while Aiden Marsh has joined Scottish side Raith Rovers on loan.

Clarke is keen on doing some key pieces of incoming business before the deadline and is urging patience in that regard.

On the prospect of business before the weekend, the Reds chief, whose side host Stevenage on Saturday, said: "I am always hopeful. It is a bit similar to last week, moving forward on things but not over the line.

Barnsley head coach Darrell Clarke. Picture: Tony Johnson.

"As it comes towards the back end of the week, my focus is on preparing and prepping the team for Saturday's game. It’s an ongoing moving market as the January window always is."

On playing the waiting game regarding signings, he continued: "It feels that way and it is part and parcel.

"We’ve had conversations with players; Mladen (Sormaz) and the recruitment team and we are trying to get the right players in the right positions to add to the group.

"There’s no point getting players for the sake of getting players, they have to be better than we have got to give us different dimensions to try and win games. It’s not an easy window to manoeuvre, we have to be patient and we’ll get there."

And on outgoings, he added: “There’s no bids. We are looking to shorten the squad and there’s a bit of interest in the fringe players and we will see what develops between now and the end of the window."

Farrugia made his bow from the bench at Bristol Rovers last weekend and Clarke said he was happy with his showing.

Davis Keillor-Dunn came off at the interval and is being assessed ahead of the weekend.

Clarke said: "I thought he (Farrugia) looked really sharp when he got on. He gives us a different dynamic down that left-hand side.

"George (Gent) has done brilliantly, he's a young lad and competition for a place is important. We haven’ had that this season with a natural left-footer. Neil has come on and did well the other day and hopefully he will be a good asset to the team."