BARNSLEY'S home League One derby with Sheffield Wednesday at Oakwell has been moved back a day to Sunday, January 29 following consultations between both clubs and South Yorkshire Police.

The game, originally scheduled for 3pm on Saturday January 28 will now kick off on the 29th with a 1pm kick-off.

A Reds statement said: "Lengthy discussions around ticketing have taken place over recent weeks to maximise the amount of people allowed to attend what is likely to be a highly anticipated fixture for both sides.

"In order to achieve this and to satisfy all parties tasked with managing public safety, an agreement was struck to move the kick off to 1pm on Sunday 29 January."

Oakwell, home of Barnsley FC.

The kick-off date could change once again if either of the clubs progress into the fourth round of the Emirates FA Cup, with round four action taking place on the final weekend of January.