A resounding 5-0 win over Cambridge United on Bank Holiday Monday might have suggested they don’t need him every week but Sheffield Wednesday fans will be keen to get Barry Bannan back as quick as possible.

And given the injury occurred over the Christmas period, manager Darren Moore was unable to give an update on the status of the 33-year-old Scot.

Asked in his post-match press conference, Moore admitted: "We’ve no idea at the moment, as you can imagine over the Christmas and New Year period all the private hospitals have been closed, so in terms of getting a scan on his injury, we have no news.

Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan (Picture: Steve Ellis)

"I imagine when things open up this week we’ll get him in and get him looked at.

"We think it’s a muscle injury. Since Baz left here (last Thursday), we’ve sent him away to go and enjoy the rest of his Christmas period and the rest will have done him the world of good.

"We’ll get eyes on him this week and see how he is.”

Striker Lee Gregory is also out, and when asked if either could be fit for Saturday evening’s mouthwatering FA Cup tie with Premier League big-hitters Newcastle United, Moore said: “Possible, but we’ll asses them this week and see where they are.”

