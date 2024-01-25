The Owls have come out fighting after Coventry City's former Huddersfield Town loanee Kasey Palmer was racially abused by an idiot in the Hillsborough stands last week, putting out the message that such behaviour is unacceptable at their home.

And Bannan acknowledges that more needs to be done about a societal problem which continues to impact the game. Like pretty much every professional football team in England, Wednesday's is multi-racial.

"We can always do more," said the Scottish midfielder. "What we've done up to this point is good but it's not working so we need to do a bit more as a community, as a country, as a world really because it needs to be stopped. We can always do more and we have to keep going.

ACTION: Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan

"Football's for everyone so when these things happen it's disgusting, really. We probably need to do something stronger.

"We've done the knee, we've done the (Kick It Out) strips before games and it's still happening so whatever they decide to come up with, we'll fully back as players and as a club."

One of the more extreme things can players can do is leave the field when such incidents occur and Bannan says if any of his team-mates wanted to do that in the face of abuse, he would fully support it.

"If the player who's received the racist abuse like what happened at the weekend at Hillsborough decides to walk off, it's a team game and no doubt we would all walk off together," said Bannan.

"Maybe going forward that could be written down as the go-to that you have to walk off. There needs to be something in place because there can be a bit of confusion.

"If it happened to any of our players and our players were affected and wanted to walk off, we would all walk off.

"Although these incidents have happened, it's the first time it's happened when I've been on the pitch so we're all still new to it."

Palmer's Coventry are back at Hillsborough on Friday for an FA Cup fourth-round tie, and Bannan says the Owls will be checking on him.